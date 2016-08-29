China's Xi reshuffles key party posts ahead of congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reshuffled three top provincial-level Communist Party posts as he seeks to place his men in key positions ahead of a once-every-five-years congress next year, and more new appointments are likely soon.



The year leading up to that will focus on Xi appointing more new people into major provincial party and government positions, sources with ties to the leadership say.



In a brief dispatch Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency named two people with whom Xi had previously worked as the new party chiefs in the strategically located southwestern province of Yunnan and the populous southern province of Hunan.



Xi and Lou worked together when Xi was party boss in the eastern province of Zhejiang from 2003 until early 2007 .

...