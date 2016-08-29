Authorities warn as strong typhoon approaches Japan

Japan braced Monday for a powerful typhoon -- the third in little more than a week -- and authorities warned of heavy rain, high waves and flooding after the previous storms killed two people.



At 3:00 pm (0600 GMT) Monday, Lionrock was 330 kilometers (210 miles) east of Hachijo island in the Pacific Ocean southeast of Tokyo, the agency said.



The typhoon, with gusts up to 216 kilometers (135 miles) per hour, was moving northeast at 25 kilometers per hour, the agency said, and was likely to make landfall in northeast Japan Tuesday afternoon or evening.

...