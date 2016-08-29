US regulators issue emergency authorisation for Roche Zika test: company

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said Monday that U.S. regulators had issued emergency authorization to use its not-yet-approved diagnostic test for detecting the Zika virus in certain circumstances.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a so-called Emergency Use Authorization for the LightMix Zika rRT-PCR test, even though it has yet to receive official clearance, allowing certified labs to use it in the hunt for the mosquito-borne virus.



More than 2,500 people in the United States have been diagnosed with Zika, along with more than 9,000 in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

