Belgium arrests five suspects after crime lab blast

Belgian police have arrested five suspects after a blast Monday at the country's national crime lab just north of Brussels caused major damage but no casualties, prosecutors said.
Van Wymersch said the crime lab, which gathers and analyses evidence, "was not chosen by chance; it is an important part of the justice department and deals with sensitive information in connection with several ongoing cases".
She said witnesses reported hearing several explosions but it was not yet clear how these were caused.
