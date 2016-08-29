EU insists 'ball still rolling' on US trade deal

The European Commission Monday insisted talks on a huge U.S. free trade deal were on track, rejecting German claims that irreconcilable differences had left the deal dead in the water.



Schinas insisted that while the Commission, the EU's executive arm which conducts all bloc trade negotiations, wanted a deal, it would not come at any cost.



Asked whether TTIP could go through without support from Germany, the EU's paymaster and largest economy, he said Juncker had won fresh backing for the negotiations from all bloc leaders at a summit in July.

