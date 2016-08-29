Brazil's Rousseff arrives in Senate for impeachment showdown

Suspended president Dilma Rousseff arrived Monday at Brazil's Senate for a dramatic finale to an impeachment trial likely ending 13 years of leftist rule in Latin America's biggest country.



Rousseff, 68, was greeted by cheering supporters as she arrived in the Senate to testify for the first time in her defense, just hours before senators were to start voting on her fate.



Rousseff is accused of having taken illegal state loans to patch budget holes.



It was unclear whether Rousseff would repeat her explosive claim on the Senate floor that the trial is a coup d'etat aimed at destroying her Workers' Party and restoring the right to power.



However, there appeared to be little Rousseff could say to save her presidency.



The impeachment case rests on narrow charges that Rousseff took unauthorized state loans to bridge budget shortfalls during her 2014 election to a second term.

...