Racism row over S.Africa school's hair policy

A South African school was Monday accused of racism for allegedly telling black girls to straighten their hair and not wear 'afro' hairstyles.



South Africa is still grappling with racial issues 22 years after the end of white-minority rule.



Black students at the school also alleged on social media that they were not allowed to speak ethnic languages to one other.



Disagreements over students' hairstyles have previously erupted in South African schools, with some parents accusing education authorities of racism.

