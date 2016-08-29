Australia unveils 'how-to' guide to fight militant propaganda

Australia Tuesday released what the government says is the world's first ever how-to-guide for combating extremist propaganda in Southeast Asia, which it hopes will help disrupt local recruitment efforts by groups such as ISIS.



About 100 people have left Australia for Syria to fight alongside organizations such as ISIS, Australia's Immigration Minister said this year.



Earlier this year, Australian police arrested five men suspected of planning to sail a small boat from the far north to Indonesia and the Philippines en route to joining ISIS in Syria.



There have been several "lone wolf" assaults in Australia, including a 2014 cafe siege in Sydney that left two hostages and the gunman dead.

...