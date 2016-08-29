Curfew reimposed in Indian Kashmir after fresh clashes

Authorities reimposed a curfew in parts of India-administered Kashmir following fresh clashes Monday between protesters and Indian security forces hours after the government announced an end to a 52-day lockdown.



At least 12 people were injured in the fresh wave of violence, police and hospital officials said, where 68 civilians and two police officers have been killed and thousands injured since unrest erupted last month.



Several rebel groups including Wani's Hizbul Mujahideen have for decades fought some 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the territory, demanding independence for the region or its merger with Pakistan.

