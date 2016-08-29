Human relative 'Lucy' died in fall from tree, study suggests

Lucy, an ancient ape-like human relative, met a brutal end when she plummeted from a tall tree, new analysis of the famous fossil suggested Monday – offering a solution to a decades-old mystery.



Lucy's upper-arm bones were shattered by the impact of the fall some 3.2 million years ago – a type of trauma also common in car crash victims, researchers from the United States and Ethiopia wrote in the journal Nature.



The team found that Lucy, standing a mere three feet, six inches (just over a meter) tall, must have fallen from a height of more than 40 feet to suffer such horrific injuries.



It follows that Lucy must have climbed trees, the team said, possibly seeking refuge in the forest canopy at night.

...