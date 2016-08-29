US prison rejects parole for Lennon assassin for 9th time

Mark David Chapman, who murdered former Beatles legend John Lennon, has been denied parole for a ninth time, New York state prison officials said Monday.



The denial comes two years after Chapman's last parole request was rejected.



Chapman, 61, is an inmate at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Alden, New York. He received a sentence of 20 years in prison to life for the murder of the legendary singer and composer.



Ono is on record as being fiercely opposed to Chapman's release.

...