Clinton aide Abedin separates from scandal-plagued Weiner

The photos were part of a months-long exchange between Weiner and the woman and many of the messages were sexual in nature, according to the Post report.



Weiner resigned in June 2011 from Congress, where he represented New York, followed a sexting scandal in which he accidentally posted an explicit photo of himself on his public Twitter timeline instead of via a direct message to a woman, as he had intended.



Weiner said he had undergone therapy after the first sexting scandal, according to media reports.



Abedin often travels with the Clinton campaign.

...