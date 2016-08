A leader behind a spate of recent anti-government demonstrations in Zimbabwe was Monday denied bail when he appeared in court on public violence charges ahead of fresh protests due this week.



Zimbabwe has witnessed violent protests over the past weeks, with demonstrators calling on long-serving President Robert Mugabe to step down.



The rally – which was authorized by a court – was held to demand electoral reforms before 2018 when the 92-year-old Mugabe will seek re-election.

...