US to meet goal of admitting 10,000 Syria refugees ahead of time

The United States said it would welcome its 10,000th Syrian refugee of this fiscal year Monday, meeting a controversial target more than a month ahead of schedule.



The United States has traditionally been by far the world's most generous host for refugees but has been criticized by activists for moving too slowly to respond to the Syrian crisis, which has dragged on for more than five years.



The Syrian refugees admitted to the United States are chosen from United Nations camps and then vetted by U.S. security and intelligence agencies.

