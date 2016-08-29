Niger Delta Avengers say halted hostilities in Nigerian Delta

Suspected members of the Niger Delta Avengers are seen as they are paraded by the Nigeria military after their arrest in the Nembe waters, Rivers, Nigeria, August 22, 2016. Photo taken August 22, 2016 REUTERS/Stringer
Nigerian oil militants declare cease-fire, ready to negotiate
Nigeria oil rebels announce ceasefire
Militants kill three soldiers in Nigeria's oil belt: army
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Nigerian oil militants declare cease-fire, ready to negotiate
Nigeria oil rebels announce ceasefire
Militants kill three soldiers in Nigeria's oil belt: army
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE