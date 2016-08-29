Quake survivors erupt in anger at funeral plan; govt relents

Italian quake survivors rebelled in anger Monday over the government's plan to hold a state funeral for their loved ones in an airport hangar in a distant town and let them watch it on screens in their emergency tent camp.



The mayor of Amatrice, the hardest-hit of the three medieval towns flattened by the quake, was also upset.



231 of the quake's 292 victims have been found in Amatrice, with the death toll rising by two Monday afternoon when two bodies were extracted from rubble.



A separate state funeral, for 35 victims from other towns, was held Saturday in Ascoli Piceno, a town unscathed by the quake.



Nearly 2,700 quake survivors needing shelter have been staying in 58 tent camps or at other shelters arranged by Italy's Civil Protection agency.

