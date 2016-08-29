Canadian autoworkers threaten strike

Canadian autoworkers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike if contract talks with the big three U.S. automakers do not lead to new investments in Canadian assembly plants.



Unifor, which represents the 23,000 Canadian autoworkers who work for Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors, set a September 19 strike deadline after the near-unanimous backing Sunday for a strike if the automakers don't meet their demands.



Canadian plants have steadily lost jobs to Mexico during the past 25 years, and unless the negotiations produce investment commitments, the auto industry will continue to contract, according to Unifor.

...