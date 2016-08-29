European experts float post-Brexit 'partnership' with Britain

A senior German lawmaker, an adviser to the French prime minister and a former deputy head of the Bank of England have proposed that a post-Brexit Britain form a new "continental partnership" with the EU.



Some Brexit campaigners who argue that geography matters less in the digital economy and that Britain should not barter sovereignty for access to the EU's markets.



The Bruegel authors suggest a Europe of two circles in which the EU core, bound more tightly than today around the euro – would consult with Britain and others like Norway, Switzerland and one day perhaps Turkey or Ukraine – giving outer members of such a Continental Partnership a voice but no veto on policy.

...