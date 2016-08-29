France seeks new chapter in Muslim relations

France's government sought Monday to open a new chapter in relations with the country's Muslims following a summer scarred by jihadist attacks and a ban on burkinis that ratcheted up communal tensions.



Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve met with senior Muslim representatives and agreed that efforts to foster good relations will include the creation of an Islamic foundation, funded solely with money from within France.



The talks will lead to the creation of a "Foundation for Islam in France", which will aim to raise funds in France rather than abroad to ensure the transparent sourcing of funds.



Eighty-six people were killed in Nice in July and over 400 people injured when Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a truck into crowds leaving a fireworks display on Nice's waterfront on France's national holiday.

...