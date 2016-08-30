Everybody hurts: Russian radio airs from psychiatric hospital

A radio show broadcast live from a Moscow psychiatric hospital every Saturday kicks off with a jokey jingle – "Radio Through the Looking Glass, it's nuts!" This is a station with a difference: Russia's first to transmit from a psychiatric institution whose presenters are all being treated for mental illness, mostly schizophrenia.



It is still better known by its Soviet-era name, Kashchenko, which has entered everyday lingo as the term for "loony bin" – pejorative, maybe, but this hasn't stopped the presenters from using it.



Named after Lewis Carroll's fantasy tale about Alice, the station started in 2014, broadcasts online and has caught attention in a country where there is still a massive stigma around mental illness.



The presenters are outpatients, living at home, with two saying they travel 90 minutes to take part in the novel broadcast.



When the broadcast goes live at 3 p.m., the atmosphere changes as presenters take turns to discuss the show's theme: the limits of sympathy and compassion.

...