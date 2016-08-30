China wants successful G-20 but suspects West may derail agenda

China is hoping to cement its standing as a global power when it hosts leaders from the world's biggest economies this weekend, but suspects the West and its allies will try to deny Beijing what it sees as its rightful place on the international stage.



State media has given great play to the idea that G-20 is for China to show leadership in shaping global governance rules and forging ahead with sustainable global growth, with the official People's Daily saying this could be one of the G-20's most fruitful ever get-togethers.



A European official involved in trade issues with China expressed exasperation at China's attitude on protectionism.



To be sure, China does want G-20 to go smoothly, said a third Western diplomat.



Then there is Japan, a country with which China has been embroiled in disputes for much of the last decade over their wartime past and a spat over a group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.



Last week, China's top diplomat called on Japan to be "constructive" at G-20, with the deeper fear in Beijing that Japan is angling to become involved in the South China Sea dispute as well, at the behest of its ally the United States.

