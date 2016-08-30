Spain counts down to possible third election

The clock starts ticking Wednesday toward what could be Spain's third national election in a year when acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faces a confidence vote in parliament for a second term in office. Spain has been without a functioning government since inconclusive elections in December and June failed to hand a convincing mandate to any political party.



The acting government expects the economy to expand 2.9 percent this year – one of the fastest rates in the eurozone.



If Rajoy's bid to become prime minister fails in the second vote, it will open a two-month window to try and form a government, after which a new election would automatically be called, possibly on Christmas Day.



By the time of Wednesday's vote, Spain will have been 254 days without a government, the longest time in the country's democracy although falling short of Belgium's 589-day world record for a democracy to form a coalition government.

...