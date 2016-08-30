Fresh tans, same old ‘polycrisis’ as EU’s summer ends

old 'polycrisis' as EU's summer ends



BRUSSELS: The European Union grinds back into action this week after its August break, still dazed by Britain's midsummer vote to quit the EU and facing much the same "polycrisis" as a year ago: a mass of refugees, a fragile economy, hostile Russians and, yes, those Brits, now more awkward than ever.



The EU leaders are first preparing for a summit on Sept. 16 in Bratislava – without Britain – that aims to sketch out a post-Brexit future for the Union.



Such threats to domestic survival have often spurred leaders to take potshots at Brussels – even if only the British have taken it to the length of turning most voters against the EU entirely.



Look again at Merkel, Hollande and Renzi on the Garibaldi, flagship of an EU mission off Libya that is part rescue operation and military deterrent against people smugglers, and a slightly different image of today's EU emerges.



The past few days have seen Merkel and a succession of other leaders she has met, including Orban, echo such hopes of joint military structures, indicating one area where EU integration may now forge ahead in response to the British departure.

...