Rousseff says democracy at stake in Senate trial

A defiant President Dilma Rousseff warned Brazilians Monday that her conservative opponents were trampling on democracy by using trumped-up charges to oust her and roll back the social advances of the past 13 years.



If the Senate convicts Rousseff Tuesday or Wednesday, as expected, her vice president Michel Temer will be sworn in to serve the rest of her term through 2018 . Temer has been interim president since mid-May, when Rousseff was suspended after Congress decided it would continue the impeachment process that began in the lower house.



Twenty of her former Cabinet ministers were in the Senate gallery to support Rousseff, including Lula himself.

...