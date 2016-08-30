Truck with Takata airbag parts explodes, kills US woman

A woman has been killed after a truck carrying airbag parts made by Japan's troubled Takata exploded in a massive fireball on a US highway, the firm confirmed Tuesday.



However, Tokyo-based Takata -- hammered by a defect in its airbag inflators linked to at least 15 deaths and scores of injuries globally -- denied the accident was related to the problem part.



Some 100 million Takata airbags have been recalled and the firm is facing lawsuits, investigations and huge compensation costs over the problem, which can send metal and plastic shrapnel from the inflator canister hurtling toward drivers and passengers when an airbag is deployed.

...