British man dies after stabbing attack at Australian hostel

Thomas Jackson, 30, died in a hospital in the northeast Australian city of Townsville, Queensland state police said.



Jackson was wounded last week when he tried to stop an attack at a hostel in the town of Home Hill, south of Townsville.



Jackson received serious injuries to his head when he intervened during the attack in a bid to save Ayliffe-Chung.



Ayad was charged last week with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of serious animal cruelty and 12 counts of serious assault.



Witnesses told police Ayad had been acting out of character in the hours leading up to the attack.

...