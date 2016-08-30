Bangladesh upholds Islamist tycoon's death sentence

A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh's largest Islamist party could be executed in days after losing his final appeal Tuesday against a death sentence from a controversial war crimes tribunal.



The Supreme Court rejected Mir Quasem Ali's last attempt to overturn the death sentence handed down two years ago by the domestic tribunal for murders committed during Bangladesh's 1971 independence conflict.



Five opposition leaders including four leading Islamists have already been executed for war crimes since 2013 .



The executions and convictions of Jamaat officials plunged Bangladesh into one of its worst crises in 2013 when tens of thousands of Islamist activists clashed with police in protests that left some 500 people dead.



Jamaat was briefly banned by newly independent Bangladesh after its leaders became key organisers of the notorious pro-Pakistani militia al-Badr during the nine-month war of independence.

...