Judgement vote looms for Brazil's Rousseff

Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff faces judgement Tuesday in a Senate vote expected to remove her from office despite her dramatic claim of being the victim of a coup.



Two thirds, or 54, of the 81 senators must vote in favor of impeachment to strip Rousseff of the presidency.



Rousseff would be replaced by her vice president turned bitter enemy Michel Temer.



If Rousseff is expelled, he plans to fly to China for a G20 summit as soon as he is sworn in.



The Workers' Party under Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is credited with raising around 29 million Brazilians out of poverty.



Rousseff has barely double digit approval ratings.

...