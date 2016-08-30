France to call for end to talks on EU-US trade deal: minister

France will ask the European Commission to halt negotiations on a massive trade deal between the European Union and the United States, the country's junior minister for trade said Tuesday.



The negotiations have been bogged down over the terms of the agreement as well as Britain's shock vote to leave the EU and rising opposition to the deal in France and Germany.



France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls has said it would be "impossible" for the two sides to conclude negotiations on a trade deal by the end of 2016 .

...