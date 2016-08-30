Mexico police chief fired over execution allegations

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto fired federal police chief Enrique Galindo on Monday over allegations police summarily executed at least 22 suspected members of a drugs cartel and killed eight others during a protest.



The gun battle killed 42 suspects along with a police officer.



Galindo initially said that uniformed police who arrived at the protest unarmed were forced to retreat before returning with weapons after they were confronted by some 2,000 angry protesters, some of them armed.



The event was the most violent confrontation between civilian protesters and federal police since the force was instituted in 1999 .

