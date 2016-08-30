Taliban appoint military chief as the new leader settles in

The Taliban have appointed a new military chief as the insurgents try to gain more ground in Afghanistan rather than talk peace under a new leadership, Taliban officials said in telephone interviews over the weekend.



The provincial council head Kareem Atal earlier said roughly 80 percent of Helmand is already under Taliban control.



So far this month, Taliban fighters have attacked Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province, briefly taking control of a district headquarters.



Pakistan has been bitterly criticized by the Afghan government for not doing more to arrest and expel Taliban fighters from its territory -- particularly the Haqqani network, which is blamed by Afghanistan for many of the most brutal attacks. Pakistan, meanwhile, has carried out military operations in its tribal regions that border Afghanistan, and accuses Afghanistan of harboring its own Taliban insurgents who have been carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

