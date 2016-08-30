Millions at risk from rising water pollution: UN

Increasingly polluted rivers in Africa, Asia and Latin America pose a disease risk to more than 300 million people and threaten fisheries and farming in many countries, a UN report warned Tuesday.



The agency estimated that 164 million people were at risk of water-borne diseases in Africa, 134 million in Asia and 25 million in Latin America.



In some countries, up to 90 percent of the population relies on rivers and lakes for drinking water, said the report.



Polluted water must be treated before entering rivers or lakes, wastewater recycled for irrigation, and wetlands restored to remove pollution from runoff water.

