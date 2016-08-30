Kerry warns Pakistan over 'sanctuary' for extremists

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Pakistan Tuesday to do more to stop extremist groups operating out of its territory, saying on a visit to India there could be no distinction between "good and bad terrorists".



India has accused Pakistan of stoking a new bout of unrest in Kashmir, the troubled Himalayan region which has been divided between the two countries since independence in 1947 and is claimed in full by both.



Swaraj said there was "a meeting of minds" during her talks with Kerry on tackling the threats posed by extremists as she reiterated long-standing accusations that Pakistan was sponsoring "cross-border terrorism".

...