Comey: FBI wants 'adult conversation' on device encryption

FBI Director James Comey warned again Tuesday about the bureau's inability to access digital devices because of encryption and said investigators were collecting information about the challenge in preparation for an "adult conversation" next year.



The Justice Department decided not to seek a legislative fix, and some of the public debate surrounding the FBI's legal fight with Apple Inc. has subsided in the last few months since federal authorities were able to access a locked phone in a terror case without the help of the tech giant. But Comey made clear that he expects to continue the dialogue.

...