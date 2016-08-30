Maine governor says may not finish term amid racism flap

Combative Maine Governor Paul LePage said on Tuesday he would consider resigning as he faces a wave of criticism from both fellow Republicans and rival Democrats after leaving a lawmaker a profanity-filled voicemail last week.



LePage's latest outburst came after a newspaper reporter told the two-term, Tea Party-backed governor that state Representative Drew Gattine had described the governor as racist for focusing on black people as bearing primary responsibility for the drug trade in the state.



LePage, 67, said he had lost his temper when he was told that Gattine had described his views as racist.



State Senate President Michael Thibodeau and other Republican legislative leaders late Monday convened a closed-door meeting with LePage to discuss his future.

...