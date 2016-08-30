Rousseff should be judged for crisis in Brazil, accuser says

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's accusers told her trial in the Senate on Tuesday she should be judged not only on charges of breaking budget rules but also for a sweeping corruption scandal and a deep recession that erupted on her watch.



However, lawyer Janaina Paschoal, the author of the impeachment request against Rousseff, told the Senate in her closing arguments that her trial was not merely about "accounting issues" but about the damage done to Brazil by her government.



If the Senate convicts Rousseff, she would become the first Brazilian leader in more than 20 years to be dismissed from office.

...