Corruption 'epidemic' in Tunisia: anti-graft chief

Graft in Tunisia has reached "epidemic" proportions, the head of the national anti-graft body INLC said on Tuesday, and urged the new government to eradicate the "barons of corruption".



The unity government that took office in the North African nation on Monday has made the fight against corruption a priority.



Experts say state corruption under the dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who was ousted after the Arab Spring of 2011 has now given way to petty corruption in all areas of daily life.

...