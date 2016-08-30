Benghazi emails involving Clinton recovered by FBI

The State Department says about 30 emails that may be related to the 2012 attack on U.S. compounds in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of Hillary Clinton emails recovered during the FBI's recently closed investigation into her use of a private server.



The State Department has said the FBI provided it with about 14,900 emails purported not to have been among those previously released.



The FBI interviewed Clinton for several hours at FBI headquarters in Washington just days before announcing its decision to close the investigation. The Justice Department accepted the FBI's recommendation.

