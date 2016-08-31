China to curb news that glorifies Western lifestyles

China will crack down on social and entertainment news that promotes improper values and "Western lifestyles," the country's broadcasting regulator said, the latest effort at censorship in a strictly regulated media environment.



Social and entertainment news must be dominated by mainstream ideologies and "positive energy," the official Xinhua news agency said late Monday, citing the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.



Xi has been explicit that media must follow the party line, uphold the correct guidance on public opinion and promote "positive propaganda".

