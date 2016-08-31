Want to detect gluten on the go? There’s a device for that

A California startup has developed a portable technology that will allow consumers to test their food for gluten on the go.



Roughly two minutes later, after the device measures the chemical reaction between antibody proteins and gluten, the screen will display a happy face if no gluten was detected.



According to Yates, the antibodies bind to the presence of gluten if it is present in the sample, triggering a change that a sensor picks up on, Yates said.



The first orders of the gluten device, priced at $199, are expected to ship out to customers by the end of the year.

