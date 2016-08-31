FITBIT makes exercise even more of a game

The new motivational feature, called Adventures, will be available to all FITBIT users through a free app update Monday.



One of FITBIT's most popular features has been its ability to let friends and family compare steps they've taken throughout the day.



FITBIT, the market leader in wearable devices, is also updating two older devices, the 2013 Flex and the 2014 Charge, mostly to bring them in line with what newer devices and rivals offer. Besides tracking steps and sleep, the Flex 2 and the Charge 2 will remind people to take moving breaks throughout the day.



The Charge 2 is expected to ship in September for $150, while the Flex 2 will come in October for $100 .

