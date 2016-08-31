Boredom hardest part of isolation: NASA crew

Monotony was the hardest part of a yearlong NASA experiment about the mental and psychological rigors of long-term spaceflight, crew members said after the test ended.



The six-member crew emerged Sunday from a dome in Hawaii, on the barren northern slope of the Mauna Loa volcano, where they were studied as part of the U.S. space agency's mission to send people to Mars by the 2030s.



The crew lived inside a structure 11 meters in diameter and 20 feet tall, emerging only if outfitted in spacesuits, never breathing the outside air or eating fresh produce.



Heinicke said that having "something meaningful to work on" was key to helping her endure the yearlong mission.



However, she also spoke of the difficulties of living in close quarters with the same group of people for a long time, and said she planned to stay in close contact with only three of the other five.



The first HI-SEAS experiment involved studies about cooking on Mars and was followed by a four-month and an eight-month cohabitation mission.

