Rousseff should be judged for crisis: accuser

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's accusers told her trial in the Senate Tuesday she should be judged not only on charges of breaking budget rules but also for a sweeping corruption scandal and a deep recession that erupted on her watch.



However, lawyer Janaina Paschoal, the author of the impeachment request against Rousseff, told the Senate in her closing arguments that her trial was not merely about "accounting issues" but about the damage done to the country by her government.



Rousseff's lawyer Jose Eduardo Cardozo retorted that Rousseff was being made to pay for supporting corruption investigations against her rivals.



The Workers' Party under Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is credited with raising around 29 million Brazilians out of poverty.

