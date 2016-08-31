Trump’s deportation waffle highlights weaknesses

Donald Trump and his aides used to say that voters didn't care about the nitty-gritty of policy details.



From the start, Trump has never been the kind of candidate to pore over thick policy books.



Indeed, he has mocked Clinton on the subject.



To date, Trump's campaign has posted just seven policy proposals on his website, totaling just over 9,000 words. There are 38 on Clinton's "issues" page, ranging from efforts to cure Alzheimer's disease to Wall Street and criminal justice reform, and her campaign boasts that it has now released 65 policy fact sheets, totaling 112,735 words.



Chen, the Republican policy adviser, said a President Trump arriving at the White House without detailed plans could be limited in how much he might achieve, since a new president's power is at its apex early on.

...