N. Korea executes vice premier for 'disrespect': Seoul

North Korea has executed a vice premier for showing disrespect during a meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong-Un, and banished two other officials for re-education, South Korea said Wednesday.



Kim was killed by a firing squad in July as "an anti-party, anti-revolutionary agitator," added an official at the ministry, who declined to be named.



The 71-year-old Kim is a career military intelligence official who is believed to be the mastermind behind the North's frequent cyberattacks against Seoul.



Kim is also blamed by the South for the sinking of a South Korean warship in 2010 near the disputed sea border with the North in the Yellow Sea.



South Korea's Yonhap news agency put the number of party officials executed during Kim Jong-Un's rule at over 100 .

