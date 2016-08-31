Tense Gabon braces for disputed election result

Gabon was braced Wednesday for an election result that looks likely to be hotly disputed between bitter rivals President Ali Bongo and his main challenger Jean Ping.



Gabonese have become increasingly nervous about the delay in delivering the results, as well as claims by Ping to have won by 60 percent.



The government accused Ping Tuesday of trying to destabilize Gabon.



Bongo was first elected in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ran Gabon for 42 years.



Gabon's economic troubles, caused by falling oil output and prices, have fueled opposition charges that its 1.8 million people have struggled under Bongo's leadership.

...