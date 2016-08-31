Japan typhoon kills nine in elderly home

Surging flood water brought by a powerful typhoon left nine people dead in an elderly care home in Japan, officials said Wednesday.



The typhoon, which was packing winds over 160 kilometers (100 miles) an hour when it made landfall, also caused flooding on the northern island of Hokkaido.



Typhoons usually approach Japan from the south and southwest before moving northward across the archipelago.



Authorities Tuesday had warned of up to eight centimeters (three inches) of rain per hour, and said they expected flooding and landslides.

