McCain defeats Republican challengers to win Arizona primary

Sen. John McCain beat back a primary challenge Tuesday from a Republican tea party activist to win the right to seek a sixth term in November in a race that has been inundated with questions about GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.



The 2008 GOP presidential nominee easily defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans.



The contest between Ward and McCain was often overshadowed by Trump and his outspoken comments.



McCain has stuck by his support for Trump, at times seemingly through gritted teeth. He has repeatedly avoided calling Trump by name, instead saying he'll support his party's nominee.



McCain is one of two longtime politicians in their 80s who easily won primaries Tuesday in Arizona.



The Republican cast a vote against Arpaio, citing his litany of legal problems. But he said McCain continues to have his support.

