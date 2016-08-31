Three arrested in Malaysia over planned attacks on eve of independence day

Malaysian police said Wednesday they had arrested three local supporters of the ISIS militant group who had allegedly been planning several attacks in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, ahead of independence day celebrations.



Police arrested nine people believed to have ISIS links in the aftermath of the grenade attack.



Earlier this month, Malaysia revoked the passports of 68 Malaysians who have been identified as leaving the country to join ISIS. Police intelligence reportedly said in March that 18 Malaysians had been killed while fighting with the group in Syria, and that seven others were killed carrying out suicide attacks for the group.

...