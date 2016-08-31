Trump to meet Mexican president ahead of immigration speech

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will meet Mexico's president Wednesday, hours before he sets out proposals to crack down on illegal immigration that have stirred up widespread anger among Mexicans.



The Mexican government, which has bristled at Trump's threats to wall off Mexico and tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement, also confirmed the meeting in a tweet, saying Trump had agreed to meet Pena Nieto in private.



Trump has said, if elected on Nov. 8, he would carry out his pledge to build a wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico to prevent illegal crossings into the United States.



He has steadfastly demanded that Mexico pay for the wall, a position Trump supporters cheer but which Mexican officials scoff at.



Talks between the Trump campaign and the Mexican government on the trip began after Trump decided last weekend to take up Pena Nieto on an offer to meet, a source familiar with the situation said.



Pena Nieto has publicly voiced skepticism about Trump.

